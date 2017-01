Goalkeeper Fatau Dauda has joined the Black Stars at their UAE camping base after receiving a late call-up.

The former Ghana No.1 arrived in camp early Thursday morning after being called up to replace injured Adam Larsen Kwarasey.

The newly-signed Enyimba FC gloves man will train with the team later today to push to become first choice for the tournament in Gabon.

Dauda is set for his fourth Africa Cup of Nations appearance.

