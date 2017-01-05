Goalkeeper Fatau Dauda to represent absent Nigeria’s interest in AFCON 2017

Ghana goalkeeper Fatau Dauda will represent a slight glimmer of delight to Nigeria who failed to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in Gabon.

Dauda received a late invite to replace Adam Kwarasey who will require a surgery to correct a stubborn back problem that has ruled him out of the Africa Cup of Nations.

The former AshGold goalie will be participating in his fourth Africa Cup of Nations but will be one of the few players that will have the Nigerian name attached to them.

The former Orlando Pirates man recently signed for Enyimba FC and is sure that fans of the club will be cheering on their goalkeeper.

