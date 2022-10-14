Goalkeeper Felix Annan admits losing first-choice spot at Kotoko was tough

Former Ghana goalkeeper Felix Annan has admitted that losing his first-choice position at Asante Kotoko was difficult for him.

Annan lost his position in the 2019/20 season, which he describes as one of the most difficult times of his life.

“Losing my position at Kotoko was one of the toughest times of my life. I wish I could get answers but I still don’t have. I confronted Maxwell Konadu but I didn’t feel the need to make the issues public,” Annan said.

Annan was part of the Black Stars' plans in 2019 and was named to the squad for the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt as a result of his outstanding performances for Kotoko.

However, the goalkeeper lost his first-choice position at Kotoko, with coach Maxwell Konadu preferring Kwame Baah.

Konadu reportedly dropped Annan because the goalkeeper took a break during the season to marry his long-term girlfriend.

His inactivity cost him a spot on the Black Stars.

"I felt I was too good enough but the coach at (Kotoko), (Maxwell Konadu) didn’t give me much playing time and that’s why I lost my position in the Black Stars," Annan said.

Annan parted ways with Kotoko in 2021 and now plays in the United States for Maryland Bobcats FC.