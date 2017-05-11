Goalkeeper George Owu completes medical ahead of sealing AshantiGold return

Sekondi Hasaacas goalkeeper George Owu is on the verge of joining AshantiGold for a second spell, GHANASoccernet.com can confirm.

The veteran shot stopper completed a medical ahead of the switch in the early hours of Thursday at the Edwin Cade Memorial Hospital.

He is expected to put pen to paper on Friday and will join the team immediately.

Owu will be making a return to the club he played for between 2005-2007.

The Miners, bottom on the table, are augmenting their set up for the second half of the season as they fight relegation.

By Nuhu Adams

