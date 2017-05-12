Goalkeeper George Owu to work under brother Ben at struggling side Ashantigold

Experienced Ghanaian goalkeeper George Owu will work under senior brother Ben after completing a short-term loan deal to the club.

The 35-year-old has joined the miners till the end of the season from second-tier side Sekondi Hasaacas.

The former Kotoko glovesman will work under his brother Ben Owu, who is the goalkeepers' trainer at the club.

The Owu brothers are household names in Ghana after excelling for the various national teams in the past.

Ben Owu was a member of the Ghana Under-17 squad that won the Fifa World Cup in 1991 in Italy while his youngster brother earned 9 caps for the West Africans.

