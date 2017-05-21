Goalkeeper Kwame Baah helps Attram D’Vissers to progress at Esad Osmanovsi Memorial Cup

Inter Allies goalkeeper Kwame Baah has helped Attram D’Vissers Soccer Academy to reach the semi-final of the Esad Osmanovsi Memorial Cup.

The former Ghana youth international has kept two clean sheets in the opening three games.

He only conceded against Dutch side Herenveen in an opening 1-1 draw but recorded shout outs against KAA Gent and Fulham.

Baah was invited by Godwin Attram to help his side in the tournament.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)