Goalkeeper Razak Brimah doing personal training in Malaga to prepare for AFCON

Ghana goalkeeper Razak Brimah continued to train on his own as he looks to boost his fitness for next month's Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

Brimah wants to get busy during the winter break after enjoying limited game time in the first half of the season.

He was between the sticks when Cordoba beat Malaga 4-3 on Tuesday to advance to the 1/8th stage of the Copa del Rey.

Brimah, 29, was Ghana's first choice goalkeeper when they finished second at the last Africa Cup of Nations in Equatorial Guinea.

