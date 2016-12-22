Goalkeeper Razak Brimah doing personal training in Malaga to prepare for AFCON
Ghana goalkeeper Razak Brimah continued to train on his own as he looks to boost his fitness for next month's Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.
Brimah wants to get busy during the winter break after enjoying limited game time in the first half of the season.
He was between the sticks when Cordoba beat Malaga 4-3 on Tuesday to advance to the 1/8th stage of the Copa del Rey.
Brimah, 29, was Ghana's first choice goalkeeper when they finished second at the last Africa Cup of Nations in Equatorial Guinea.
@RazakBrimah No rest 💪🏾
Preparing for @AFCON_2017
👊🏾👦🏾👊🏾⚽⚽ @ghanafaofficial #CopaAfrica #NumberOne pic.twitter.com/6iZUggxHBs
— MálagaKeepers (@MalagaKeepers) December 22, 2016
Comments
Razak says:December 22, 2016 08:45 pmU fool.. work on ur Aerial timing.. stooge
anokwale says:December 22, 2016 09:08 pmIn all honesty.... I believe that Kwarasey has to start. Razak has the build but the reflexes are off.