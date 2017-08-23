Goalkeeper Razak Brimah still axed from Ghana squad despite move to SA side Sundowns

Goalkeeper Razak Brimah's return to international football appears to be far from now after being left out Ghana's latest squad despite joining South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns.

Brimah has been excluded from the team for next month's 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Congo on 1 and 5 September.

He was not called up for June's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia at home and the friendly matches against Mexico and USA during the summer break.

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah announced his squad for the double-header on Tuesday by inviting Joseph Addo, Richard Ofori and Lawrence Ati-Zigi.

By Nuhu Adams

