Goalscorer Andre Ayew thinks West Ham draw with Watford was fair result

Ghana superstar Andre Ayew announced his return from the Africa Cup of Nations in style on Saturday, climbing off the bench to rescue a point for West Ham at Watford in the English Premier League.

After helping Ghana to a fourth place finish in Equatorial Guinea last month, he had to wait two weeks for his chance to slot back in Claret and Blue - but he grabbed the opportunity with both hands with an impressive cameo.

It took him just eight minutes after his introduction to score the crucial goal, adding the finishing touch after Michail Antonio's shot cannoned off both posts.

The 73rd minute strike cancelled out Troy Deeney's early penalty and ensured the visitors' heavy second half pressure gained the result it deserved.

He said: "I think in the first half they got control of the ball, they put us under pressure and we couldn't really play our game. In the second half we managed to come out and play how we know how to play.

"It's a fair result - they had the first half and we had the second. It was a tough game, this is the Premier League. We just need to keep working hard and hopefully we'll get the results we want.

