"God is fighting for us"- Embattled Ashantigold boss Dr Kwaku Frimpong

Ashantigold boss, Dr Kwaku Frimpong, has asked fans of the club to remain calm following their suspension from Ghana football.

The Miners filed a Motion of Notion for injunction against the Ghana Football Association, forcing the league to be put on hold.

Ashantigold were initially demoted to Division Two following their involvement in the match fixing scandal two season ago against Inter Allies.

"God is fighting for us, let us all remain calm and wait for the court to pass it's rightful judgement," he told Akoma FM.

"It is only the court that can decide whether the GFA has the power to ban ASHGOLD, please remember that the courts of our land are powerful than any other body including GFA.

"I can't go into the substantive matter because I do not want to be cited for contempt to court. The court will give justice to all Ghanaians who have been cheated by the GFA."

"ASHGOLD fans should remain calm and wait for the decision of the court because it is only at the court that the real truth will be told and justice done."