Ghana midfielder Godfred Donsah confirms top European clubs are after his signature
G. Donsah
Ghana midfielder Godfred Donsah has claimed that several top European clubs are after his signature.
Donsah, who played an integral role in Bologna's campaign in the just ended Italian Serie A has been linked with a summer switch to a top European club.
The 21-year-old confirmed that he has had offers from a host of clubs, but will leave all negotiations in the hands of his intermediary during an interview with Sunyani-based Space FM.
"For the offers, there are many offers on the table but it all depends on my club [Bologna]."
"I'm yet to speak to my agent [Oliver Arthur] about any deal but for now there are many clubs holding talks with Bologna for my signature."
He has previously played for Hellas Verona, Palermo and Cagliari.
Donsah has a contract which keeps him at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara till 2020.