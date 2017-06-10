Godfred Donsah declares his readiness to play for the Black Stars after impressive season

Ghana and Bologna midfielder Godfred Donsah says he is ready to finally represent his nation when he is given the opportunity.

The former Ghana U-20 star also admitted that he is not bothered for not making Coach Kwesi Appiah's 30-man squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia as well as a double-header friendly against USA and Mexico.

"Am still waiting for another invitation to play for my country [Ghana], and not worried for the Black Stars snub," Donsah told Sunyani-based Space FM

"I depend on God because he is the one who knows the best for everybody on the earth.

"And am ready to play for the team [Black Stars] at anytime they invite me,"

Donsah earned his debut Black Stars call-up in August 2015 under Coach Avram Grant but he couldn't join the team due to injury.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)