Godfred Donsah delighted with winning strike for Bologna against Hellas Verona in Italy

Ghana midfielder Godfred Donsah has expressed his delight with his late winner for Bologna in their 3-2 win over Hellas Verona in the Italian Serie A on Monday night.

Hellas Verona shot into the lead in the 12th minute through Allesio Cerci before Mattia Destro pulled parity in the 22nd minute.

Bologna fell behind again to a Martin Caceres' 33rd minutes strike of the game, but Nigerian attacker Orji Okonkwo leveled the score line for the Gialloblu.

And just as they game looked to be heading for a stalemate, Godfred Donsah secured maximum points for coach Roberto Donadoni's side after he turned inside Marco Fossati before planting a low shot into the far corner.

In the aftermath of the match, the 21-year-old took to twitter to celebrate the goal.

https://twitter.com/GodfredDonsah/status/932758257462104066

This win was Bologna's first in five matches.

