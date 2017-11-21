Godfred Donsah delighted with winning strike for Bologna against Hellas Verona in Italy
G. Donsah
Ghana midfielder Godfred Donsah has expressed his delight with his late winner for Bologna in their 3-2 win over Hellas Verona in the Italian Serie A on Monday night.
Hellas Verona shot into the lead in the 12th minute through Allesio Cerci before Mattia Destro pulled parity in the 22nd minute.
Bologna fell behind again to a Martin Caceres' 33rd minutes strike of the game, but Nigerian attacker Orji Okonkwo leveled the score line for the Gialloblu.
And just as they game looked to be heading for a stalemate, Godfred Donsah secured maximum points for coach Roberto Donadoni's side after he turned inside Marco Fossati before planting a low shot into the far corner.
In the aftermath of the match, the 21-year-old took to twitter to celebrate the goal.
Monday Night Football is just special!! Very happy I scored in such an important win.
#Verona 2-3 #Bologna! #VeronaBologna
This win was Bologna's first in five matches.