Godfred Donsah marshals Bologna midfield to frustrate giants Inter Milan in Serie A

Bologna midfielder Godfred Donsah proved his mettle after a solid 90 minutes performance in the 1-1 draw with Inter Milan at home on Tuesday night in the Serie A.

Donsah had missed their last two matches but grabbed the opportunity when it came.

The 20-year-old bossed the midfield and was probably the best player for the home side

He had a chance to score later in the second half but he blasted over the frame.

Donsah has already scored a goal this season in the Serie A.

