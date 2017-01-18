Godfred Donsah scores but Bologna eliminated from Coppa Italia by Inter Milan in extra-time

Godfred Donsah scored but Bologna got eliminated from the Coppa Italia after losing 3-2 to Inter Milan on Tuesday night.

Anthony Mounier sent in a deep cross from the left, and Donsah, unmarked at the back post, rose to head the ball past Juan Pablo Carrizo.

The Nerazzuri raced into a 2-0 lead with goals from Jeison Murillo and Joao Mario picked the ball up on the right, and sent a fantastic pass in for Rodrigo Palacio, who made no mistake with his low finish.

But Blerim Dzemaili's strike from outside the box deflected off Geoffrey Kondogbia and into the net to give the Rossoblu hope.

