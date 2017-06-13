Godfred Donsah will not rule out leaving Bologna this summer if the right offer is made
Bologna midfielder Godfred Donsah says he is open to the idea of joining a new club that will help him continue developing and improving as a footballer.
The 21-year-old joined Bologna from follow Italian side Cagliari on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee in 2016.
"I can't tell if I can finish my contract with Bologna because I had a motive before joining them," Donsah told Sunyani-based Space FM
''My motive was to play only two years of the contract, I signed with them [Bologna].
"The injury I picked up prior to the start of the season also affected me but I know what I did after returning from the treatment room wasn't bad.
"Well...I may leave Bologna because there are several offers on the table,"