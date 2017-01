Godfred Donsah will stay put at Bologna this January after massively being linked with AS Roma and Torino.

But his agent Oliver Arthur has confirmed to the Italian media.

Donsah has regained his assertiveness this season after recovering from injuries.

"He's definitely not moving now. Maybe in the future, we'll see about that," Arthur told gazzamercato.com

Donsah has made 15 appearances.

