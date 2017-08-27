Godfred Donsah's injury nothing serious- Bologna confirm

Bologna have confirmed Godfred Donsah's injury is not as serious as initially feared.

The Ghana youth international scored the only goal which gave them a 1-0 win over newly-promoted Benevento.

He picked the ball from midfield, raced with it and slotting past the defender before smashing hom in the 55th minute.

But Donsah picked up an injury and had to be replaced in the 70th minute by Lorenzo Crisetig.

A statement on the club's website read: ''As for Godfred Donsah, he was just suffering with cramp.''

The international will help the youngster to recover fully before Bologna's next match against Napoli at home.

