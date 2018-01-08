Godfred Saka vows to help newboys Karela United retain Ghana Premier League status

Godfred Saka has promised to use his wealth of experience to help Karela United maintain their Premier League status.

The right-back penned a one-year contract last week on a free transfer after leaving Aduana Stars where he was captain.

''I want to help avoid relegation with Karela in our first season in the Premier League before targeting trophies in subsequent years,'' Saka told Graphic Sports.

''As an experienced player in the league, I will help my teammates with the vast knowledge I have acquired to ensure a great campaign in the end.''

Karela United gained promotion to the Ghana top-flight last season after winning Division One Zone II.

