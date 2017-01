Godwin Ablordey has replaced Micheal Osei as assistant coach of Asante Kotoko, the club have confirmed.

The former club captain will work with Croatian head coach Zdvrako Lugarusic.

Ablordey holds a CAF License A coaching certificate after earning theĀ License C and B badges.

He previously served as Team Manager and was second-in-command during Osei's tenure as acting head coach.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)