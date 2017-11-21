Goldfields keen on sponsoring the Black Stars again - VP of mining company reveals

Mining giants Goldfields West Africa say they are keen on sponsoring the Black Stars again, five years after parting ways with the senior national team.

Alfred Baku, the Executive Vice President of Goldfields West Africa, says are always ready to work again with the Ghana FA if they are approached by the football governing body.

The former sponsors of the Black Stars in 2012 failed to renew their six year partnership deal which was worth over 15 million dollars.

Baku revealed that they were told by the Ghana football Association that other companies wanted to associate themselves with the national pride.

There were reports that they decided to pull out of the deal due to financial challenges but Baku says that was never the case.

Speaking to Starr Sports, the Executive Vice President of Goldfields West Africa Alfred Baku maintain their doors are open to work again with the GFA if they are contacted.

“It was just because others were knocking on their doors to come in and they indicated that to us,” Baku told Starr Sports.

“They felt that we had been on the seat for five to six years which was time to move on.

“Never say never,if they approach us why not,we will listen to them and then we will see whatever support we can give maybe not in the same capacity but in a different capacity.”

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)