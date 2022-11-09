GoldStars forward Ibrahim Laar desires to return to Europe

Bibiani GoldStars forward Ibrahim Laar has expressed his desire to return to Europe and is working hard to do so.

Laar has two goals in five games for GoldStars having joined them from Eleven Wonders before the season began.

The 25-year-old began his career with Ghanaian second-tier side Danbort and spent three years with Danish side Naestved BK before returning to Ghana.

“My ambition is to play for Real Madrid or join Borussia Dortmund at some point,” he told Asempa FM in an interview.

“I am working towards it. I played in Denmark previously and I am working strongly to return to Europe.”

He scored 10 goals in the top-flight last season for Techiman Eleven Wonders.

With his two goals of the season, Laar is the second-joint top scorer of the Ghana Premier League.