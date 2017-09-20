Government planning to send fans to India for FIFA U17 World Cup

The Ghana government is looking at flying supporters to India next month to support the Black Starlets during the 2017 FIFA U17 World Cup finals, according to Deputy Sports Minister Pius Enam Hadzidze.

This is an unpopular decision after a 2014 Presidential Commission of Enquiry into the Brazil 2014 FIFA World Cup advised government not to fund fans for major football tournaments.

''It is said that in football the supporters are considered as the twelve man on the field. First of all, we are thinking of mobilising Ghanaians who are already living in India because there is quite a number of them to come to the stadium and support the team,'' Hadzidze told Joy Sports.

''We are also considering getting a small team from Ghana to go and augment the efforts of our brothers and sisters that we shall be mobilizing in India.

''We are still considering.''

Ghana open their campaign in Group A on 6 October against Colombia before facing hosts India and USA.

