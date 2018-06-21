OFFICIAL: Government postpones meeting with FIFA indefinitely

The Ministry of Youth and Sports' meeting with officials of the Federation of International Football has been postponed indefinitely, according the Public Relations Officer of the ministry.

FIFA sent a delegation to Accra to help resolve the impasse between the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ghana Football Association following the outcome of the Anas expose.

Several officials of the Football Association and referees were caught on camera receiving cash gifts which is against the rules of football leading to the resignation of Mr. Kwesi Nyantakyi, former President of the FA.

Government then stepped in to dissolve the football Association which is seen as direct interference, and could attract FIFA sanctions.

Last week the Attorney General then secured a 10 day court injunction on all football activities in the country leading to the suspension of the Zylofon Cash Premier League.

In an attempt to solve the impasse FIFA was invited to meet the ministry and officials of the FA to draw a road map for the settlement of the crisis.

"The meeting has been postponed, for now, till further notice," Mr Adjei-Baah told Graphic Online in an interview.

"Well, we have craved the indulgence of FIFA to postpone that meeting so that it will afford us more time to satisfy our internal processes and consultations".