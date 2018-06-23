Government reaches consensus with FIFA over Ghana Football reforms

The government of Ghana has released a statement indicating it has reached an agreement with Football World governing body FIFA, over moves to implement reforms in Ghana Football following the recent impasse between the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Association.

The Sports Ministry over the past few weeks have been taken steps to dissolve the Ghana Football Association following the revelations of the Anas Expose, which caught several top officials and referees receiving cash gifts which was contrary to the rules of football.

The move to dissolve the FA was greeted with criticisms which forced government to have a discussions with FIFA over the way football for the most loved sport in the country.

FIFA sent a delegation to Accra led by Caribbean Veron Mosengo-Omba who had a fruitful meeting with members of government.

There were fears of FIFA ban because of government's interference in football, however, after Friday's meeting, an agreement was reached between FIFA and government to implement reforms in Ghana Football.

The meeting between the two parties is expected to continue in the coming days in Zurich, Switzerland.

Below is the copy of the statement from ministry