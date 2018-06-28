Government stops Ndoum and others from attending FIFA meeting in Zurich

The government of Ghana have blocked Elmina Sharks CEO, Papa Kwesi Ndoum, and four others from attending their scheduled meeting with FIFA in Zurich, Switzerland alone without government officials.

In a letter addressed to the GFA and signed by Solomon Mudege, Senior Development Manager CAF & Caribbean Region Subdivision, FIFA explained that GFA officials could not be a part of the meeting because of the injunction placed on the association’s activities following the Anas exposé.

The World Governing body followed up their meeting with government officials last Friday by inviting some members of the FA and government officials for another meeting at FIFA’s headquarters on Thursday, June 28, 2018.

Dr. Nduom was to represent the elite clubs to discuss how league football could be brought back while GFA officials, Kweku Eyiah, Isaac Addo, Nana Sam Brew Butler, and Alex Asante were to represent the GFA.

Asante’s key role was to help facilitate the Ghana women’s U-20 team’s participation at the FIFA Women’s U-20 World Cup in France in August.

FIFA will now meet a delegation from government on Friday June 29, 2018.

Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah, Deputy Attorney General, Godfred Dame, Deputy Chief of Staff, Samuel Jinapor and Cynthia Morrison, Member of Parliament for Agona West, left the country late Wednesday for Zurich for the meeting.

FIFA letter to GFA

Dear Mr Kweku,Mr Nduom I hope that you are well? Due to the Ghanaian government’s insistence that the court injunction against Ghana FA is still valid, we have had to withdraw your invitations to the meeting in Zurich.

We understand that your participation in the meeting would be against the relevant Ghanaian laws and you might personally face certain sanctions. As such, we advise you not to travel to Zurich.

A letter has been sent to the Ghanaian government (as attached) confirming that only FIFA and the Ghanaian government will participate in the meetings in Zurich. A new date of Friday 29 June 2018 has been set for the meeting.

We apologize for any inconvenience caused and assure you of our commitment to resolving the current issues in Ghanaian football. Best regards Solomon Solomon MUDEGE Senior Development Manager CAF & Caribbean Region Subdivision Member Associations Division.

