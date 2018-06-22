Governments holds fruitful meeting with FIFA delegation over recent crisis

Communications Director of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Elvis Adjei Baah has disclosed that the much anticipated meeting between government and FIFA went well.

A FIFA delegation led by Caribbean Veron Mosengo-Omba were at the offices of the Ministry of Sports to discuss the unfortunate incident which has rocked the game in the country after government’s decision to dissolve the Ghana Football Association.

A five-member committee was set-up by the government to replace the Ghana Football Association after an undercover work by ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas who exposed several members of the FA in a video scandal. An action which forced government to cut off the activities of the Football Association to enable further investigations into the matter.

However the government’s decision looked to have ruptured FIFA’s rules hence prompting Jean Infantino’s administration to send a delegation to help resolve matters.

Having arrived in Ghana on Tuesday, reports were rife the Sports Ministry remained reluctant on holding a meeting with the team from FIFA. The said reports was however quashed after a successful meeting was held between the two parties on Friday.

The meeting was held between FIFA and government. No GFA official was present in the meeting.

The meeting was attended by Godfred Yeboah Dame, Samuel Abu Jinapor, Hon Isaac Asiamah, Frank Quist and Mustapha Hamid.

"Ghanaians will be made known as to what transpired in the meeting. At the appropriate time ,what ever happened in the meeting will be made known," Adjei Baah told Happy FM on the late afternoon show, Wamputu Sports.

"Initially we wanted to postpone the meeting but since FIFA delegation were in the country, we have to show them the respect so we held the meeting. The notion that FIFA will ban Ghana is out of the question here. It won't happen .The meeting was held between FIFA and government. No GFA official was present in the meeting," he added.