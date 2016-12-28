GPL Best Player Latif Blessing holds first training with Black Stars

Ghana Premier League player of the season Latif Blessing trained with the senior national team the Black Stars for the first time as the team prepares for the 2017 Afcon.

The Liberty Professionals forward earned a call up into Avram Grant's provisional list following his magnificent performance in the just ended Ghana Premier League.

Together with some other new players who trained with the team for the first time, Latif was applauded by all who came to the Acquainas Park to watch the stars train.

The swift forward was splendid to watch as he dazzled the established Black Stars defence with stupendous display of natural skill.

He is expected to be with the team until the final squad is named for the 2017 Afcon.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)