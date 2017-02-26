GPL broadcast sponsors StarTimes apologises for inability to show WAFA-Aduana Stars game LIVE; promises to show Hearts-Wa All Stars clash today

Ghana Premier League broadcast sponsors StarTimes have apologised for their inability to telecast the fourth week fixture between WAFA and Aduana Stars at the Red Bull Arena promising to show the game between Hearts and Wa All Stars LIVE this afternoon as already scheduled.

A statement from the quarters of the GPL sponsors read: "We apologise for our inability to telecast yesterday's match between Wafa and Aduana Stars as earlier scheduled, this was due to unforseen challenges, however, the match will be aired on Max TV at 7am this morning and repeated at 1pm today."

"Today's game between Hearts of Oak and Wa All Stars will be carried live as scheduled on all advertised platforms. Thank you," it added.

The failure of StarTimes to telecast the game which is already airing on the said television station and with no statement from their outfit greeted reports in the media revealing GTV's decision to suspend their telecast due to official formalities.

The reports were that StarTimes are yet to formalise a deal with the state broadcaster GTV hence their decision to suspend the coverage but the differences appear resolved with the late telecast of the WAFA and Aduana Stars clash.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)