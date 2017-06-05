GPL Week 17 Review: WAFA hand Hearts worst ever league defeat as Saddick Adams rescues Kotoko- All results, scorers and league table
Accra Hearts of Oak suffered their heaviest ever league defeat after succumbing to a 5-0 drubbing from Sogakope based WAFA.
WAFA whipped Hearts 3-0 last year in the same fixture but increased their scoreline this term after a brace from Daniel Lomotey and a goal each from Majeed Ashimeru, Abdul Wahab Ibrahim and Caleb Amankwah cemented their victiry.
Tom Strand continued with Olympics survival mission as they snatched a vital away draw from resurgent Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium with a 1-1 scoreline.
Kotoko’s new boy, Saddick Adams grabbed the equalizer for the Porcupine Warriors after David Agordome had put the Wonder Club in front.
Below are the results, scorers and league table after match day 17:
SATURDAY Result
Berekum Chelsea 3-2 Aduana Stars
Alfred Okai Quaye 3X Zakaria Mumuni, Bright Adjei
SUNDAY Results
WAFA SC 5-0 Hearts of Oak
Majeed Ashimeru, Abdul Wahab Ibrahim Daniel Lomotey 2x Caleb Amankwah
Bechem United 2-0 Wa All Stars
Hafiz Wontah Konkoni Amed Simba Toure
Ashanti Gold SC 3-0 Ebusua Dwarfs
Richard Ocran (2X pen) Hans Kwoffie
Bolga All Stars 1-1 Inter Allies FC
Ibrahim Giyas Sadat Abubakar (OG)
Asante Kotoko SC 1-1 Great Olympics
Saddick Adams (pen) David Agordome
Elmina Sharks FC 2-0 Medeama SC
Emmanuel Otoo Farouk Mohammed
Tema Youth FC 0-0 Liberty Professionals