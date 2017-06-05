GPL Week 17 Review: WAFA hand Hearts worst ever league defeat as Saddick Adams rescues Kotoko- All results, scorers and league table

Accra Hearts of Oak suffered their heaviest ever league defeat after succumbing to a 5-0 drubbing from Sogakope based WAFA.

WAFA whipped Hearts 3-0 last year in the same fixture but increased their scoreline this term after a brace from Daniel Lomotey and a goal each from Majeed Ashimeru, Abdul Wahab Ibrahim and Caleb Amankwah cemented their victiry.

Tom Strand continued with Olympics survival mission as they snatched a vital away draw from resurgent Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium with a 1-1 scoreline.

Kotoko’s new boy, Saddick Adams grabbed the equalizer for the Porcupine Warriors after David Agordome had put the Wonder Club in front.

Below are the results, scorers and league table after match day 17:

SATURDAY Result

Berekum Chelsea 3-2 Aduana Stars

Alfred Okai Quaye 3X Zakaria Mumuni, Bright Adjei

SUNDAY Results

WAFA SC 5-0 Hearts of Oak

Majeed Ashimeru, Abdul Wahab Ibrahim Daniel Lomotey 2x Caleb Amankwah

Bechem United 2-0 Wa All Stars

Hafiz Wontah Konkoni Amed Simba Toure

Ashanti Gold SC 3-0 Ebusua Dwarfs

Richard Ocran (2X pen) Hans Kwoffie

Bolga All Stars 1-1 Inter Allies FC

Ibrahim Giyas Sadat Abubakar (OG)

Asante Kotoko SC 1-1 Great Olympics

Saddick Adams (pen) David Agordome

Elmina Sharks FC 2-0 Medeama SC

Emmanuel Otoo Farouk Mohammed

Tema Youth FC 0-0 Liberty Professionals

