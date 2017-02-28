Granada coach expects Mubarak Wakaso to instantly improve his team

Granada boss Alcaraz expects Mubarak Wakaso to add steel and bite to his struggling team after signing him in the January transfer window from Panathinaikos.

The Lucas Alcaraz named the 26-year-old in his starting line-up at the Estadio Nuevo Los Cármenes.

Wakaso made sure his presence was felt as he teed up Morocco midfielder Mehdi Carcela to open the scoring for his side over the weekend.

He insisted the addition of Mubarak is a bonus to his team.

" They are two players who are shining but also for the work of others. And they are also helping others to raise their performance," He said

"Wakaso has given us dynamism, speed and intensity. And Adrian is not only what he has given us in the game, but outside. There comes a player with that trajectory, with that baggage. By age and by economic situation it plays by challenge. And he's making a lot of others. "

