Granada coach Tony Adams reveals Mubarak Wakaso will leave due to high price

Granada coach Tony Adams has given the clearest hint that midfielder Mubarak Wakaso will leave the club with his loan deal expected to expire in June.

Wakaso, 26, joined the Spanish from Greek giants Panathinaikos at the start of the season.

The Ghana international has impressed heavily for the side since joining the side.

The former Celtic midfielder was axed from the squad that lost 4-0 at home to Real Madrid on Sunday.

And Granada coach Tony Adams reveals keeping hold of the Ghanaian will be difficult.

"I do not know if they (referring to Wakaso and Carcela ) will be in Granada next season," he told the Spanish media

" I have spent much of this week with the negotiation of Carcela and Wakaso.

"Wakaso is a very expensive player, who has a high level. I'm not sure he is going to be here on Monday. "

Granada had hoped to sign the midfielder permanently but appears his evaluation price is too high for the relegated Spanish outfit.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)