Granada new boy Mubarak Wakaso yet to hold first training with new side

Granada new signing Mubarak Wakaso is yet to hold his first training session with his new side after returning from the Africa Cup of Nations.

Wakaso who joined the Spanish side from Greece giants Panathinaikos joined his new side on Tuesday but has not been able to train with the side yet.

The struggling La Liga side who picked their first La Liga win in their last five games over Las Palmas will visit Eibar in their next game which the Black Stars midfielder could miss out.

The influential Ghana midfielder who was excellent for the Black Stars at the Africa Nations Cup will have to train with the El Grana before he can be included in the squad for this weekend’s game.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)