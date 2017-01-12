Grant confident of Ghana's AFCON title chances but wants to be cautious

Black Stars coach Avram Grant remains confident about Ghana's chances of winning the 2017 AFCON but wants to be cautious.

The West African giants are seeking to end their 35-year wait to win their first AFCON title.

The Israeli gaffer wants to become the first coach to lead Ghana to the title since 1982.

Ghana lost to the Ivory Coast in the final of the last under the same former Chelsea and West Ham United manager.

And he is confident Ghana can win the title but wants to be cautious.

"We are going to this tournament with a lot of confidence but we also know the responsibility," he told 3Sports's Michael Oti Adjei.

Ghana must overcome a tough group comprising of record-winners Egypt, old foes Uganda and the Eagles of Mali.

By El Akyereko

