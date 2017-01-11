Grant full of praises for skipper Asamoah Gyan

Ghana coach Avram Grant was full of praise for skipper Asamoah Gyan as he came off the bench to fetch the opening goal for the Black Stars in their 2-0 win over Bunyodkor on Tuesday.

The Black Stars scored two second half goals through Asamoah Gyan and Frank Acheampong to see off the Uzbek side in the pre-Afcon friendly.

Gyan’s introduction from the bench revitalized the energy of the team till he scored for the Stars with his first touch of the ball before Frank Acheampong sealed the win for the Black Stars.

The former Udinese and Sunderland striker has drawn praises from the former Chelsea manager who is under siege to win the AFCON title.

And Grant has showered praises on the striker for his goal scoring prowess.

“Gyan is an amazing striker. Look at his stats compared to the minutes he played. His career is amazing so I’m not surprised he scored. He knows how to do it. He knows how to put the ball in the net,” he told the media after the game.

The Black Stars are hoping to end their trophy drought at the Afcon after missing out on the trophy for close to 35 years.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

