Grant hints fringe stars Ofori, Tekpetey & Gyimah could get starting roles against Burkina

Ghana coach Avram Grant has hinted he could make wholesome changes to his squad to face Burkina Faso in the bronze medal match on Saturday night.

The former Chelsea manager has expressed his feelings about the bronze-medal game and suggested it piled unnecessary pressure on his players.

Ghana suffered defeat to Cameroon in the semi-finals on Tuesday and have just two days to prepare for the bronze-medal game including travelling back to Port-Gentil where the pitch looks like a potato field.

While Ebenezer Ofori, Bernard Tekpetey, Edwin Gyimah, Samuel Tetteh, Andy Yiadom and Ebenezer Assifuah have shown prospect, they chances have been limited under the Israeli.

He has however hinted he could hand starting roles to the fringe players.

"Some of the players played two days ago and a few of them cannot play this important game so we [will see to it that the young players get the opportunity," he told Accra-based Montie FM.

Only Bernard Tekpetey and Samuel Tetteh have been involved in the campaign outside of the regulars.

