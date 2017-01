Fourteen countries have won the Africa Cup of Nations since its inception in 1957.

Egypt remain the most successful with eight titles followed by Cameroon and Ghana with four each.

Zambia, Congo Brazaville, Ethiopia, South Africa, Sudan, Morocco, Tunisia and Algeria have won it once.

Defending Ivory Coast have only won it twice in Senegal 1992 and 2015 in Equatorial Guinea.

