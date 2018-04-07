Great Olympics appoint TV star Nana Aba Anamoah head of marketing, sponsorship and branding

Great Olympics have appointed TV star Nana Aba Anamoah as the club's head of marketing, sponsorship and branding.

This was confirmed in a press statement signed by the club's board chairman Maj. (Rtd) Nii Amarkai Amarteifio and vice-chairman Fadi Fattal.

Anamoah, who is New Editor for GHOne TV has been tasked to bring off-the-pitch changes to Division One League club.

The new management team has Olloboi Commodore as Chief Executive, Ato Coleman will be his deputy in-charge of Strategy and Business Development.

Samuel Wellington is the Head of Finance and Ebenezer Alavanyo also as Secretary and Reuben Laryea as Welfare Officer.

Saint Emmanuel Osei remains the club's Public Relations Officer.

