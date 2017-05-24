Great Olympics, Berekum Chelsea GPL Week 16 clash moved to Saturday

The Week 16 clash of the Ghana Premier League game between Great Olympics and Berekum Chelsea at the Accra Sports Sports Stadium have been moved to Saturday.

This move is to pave way for the Hearts of Oak and Liberty Professionals game on Sunday at the same venue.

Ebusua Dwarfs and Elmina Sharks game at the Cape Coast Stadium will also be played and telecast live on Saturday at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

The other six matches will be played on Sunday, with the two heavyweights Hearts and Kotoko taking on Liberty Professionals and Tema Youth respectively in a power packed weekend fixtures in the capital.

Below are the Week 16 Matches

Accra Sports Stadium: Great Olympics vs Berekum Chelsea (Saturday)

Cape Coast Sports Stadium: Ebusua Dwarfs vs Elmina Sharks (Saturday)

Tema Sports Stadium: Tema Youth vs Kotoko (Sunday)

Accra Sports Stadium: Hearts vs Liberty Professionals (Sunday)

El wak Sports Stadium: Inter Allies vs WAFA (Sunday)

Dormaa Park: Aduana Stars vs Bechem United (Sunday)

T&N Park: Medeama vs Bolga All Stars (Sunday)

Wa Park: Wa All Stars vs AshGold (Sunday)

