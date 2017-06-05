Great Olympics capo Oloboi Commodore hints of two protests against Kotoko after 1-1 draw

General Manager of Great Olympics Oloboi Commodore has indicated that they are considering filing for a protest against Asante Kotoko after their 1-1 stalemate in week 17 of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

Speaking on Happy FM’s Anopa Bosuo Sports, the outspoken football administrator revealed that they spotted some irregularities with the jersey won by Abass Mohammed who replaced Ernest Sowah in post after he had been red-carded as well as the process involved in signing striker Saddick Adams.

“Kotoko are in big trouble. They should go and look at their regulations to find out if their goalkeeper was in the registered strip of Kotoko goalkeepers. Was he a player at that time or acting as a goalkeeper? And where was Saddick Adams playing before he joined. The GFA have work to do and we’re keeping our cards close to our chest on our next move.” Oluboi observed.

The Dade Boys opened the scoring through David Ageordome in the 47th minute before referee Mclord Arhin controversially awarded a late penalty to the Porcupine Warriors, which was artfully dispatched by new signing Saddick Adams.

Olympic have already won three point from the boardroom in a case involving Bolga All Stars and are keen on doubling their fortunes with all points from the Kotoko game.

