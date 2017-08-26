Great Olympics capo Oloboi Commodore jabs Hearts of Oak ahead of "Mantse derby"

General manager of Great Olympics Oloboi Commodore has thrown jabs at city rivals Hearts of Oak ahead of their week 25 clash of the Ghana Premier League.

The Dade Boys will engage their sworn city rivals Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium in a match dubbed "Mantse derby" as they aim to avenge their painful 2-1 loss in the first stanza of the campaign.

The Wonder Club will go into the game badly in need of the three points to extricate their slim hopes of beating the relegation drop likewise Hearts of Oak, who will also be needing the points direly to restore their Premier League title ambitions back on track following their setback at Kumasi against Asante Kotoko before the league went on recess.

According to the club's outspoken manager, facing the Phobians at this time of the season does not bold well for his outfit, considering their position on the standings but they have no option than to pick the three maximum points on Sunday.

"It's a bad time to play Hearts, not because we fear them but we're all fighting for a purpose. We are playing to escape from relegation at the end of the season while they're also fighting to win the league, and I think they have a good chance of the winning it but they don't stand a chance against us on Sunday," Oloboi told Happy FM.

"They are our brother and I'd wish they win this title despite the rivalry between us but we're also left with no option than to beat them and if that will end their title aspirations then so be it. Even a draw will not save us from relegation hence we'll go in for the kill."

Olympics occupy 15th on the log with 26 points while Hearts are on 3rd position with 40 points after 24 after 24 games.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)