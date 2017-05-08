Great Olympics captain Adom Ampofo takes swipe at Kotoko after Saturday's victory

Great Olympics captain Adom Ampofo has taken aim at Asante Kotoko following their 2-0 win against them on match day 14, claiming it was the easiest game they have played at home this season.

The Dade Boys totally dominated the beleaguered Asante Kotoko side and defeated them 2-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium on match day 14 of the ongoing league on Sunday.

"We envisaged a tough game because of our poor record at home and we knew that if we fail to win then we'll have a tough task on our hands because we will be playing away in our next match," Ampofo told Happy FM.

"But, the game rather turned out be the easiest of all the matches we have played at home. I believe we had a field day also because we heeded to our coach's instructions on the field."

"Since we started the league, we've not had anything easy on this ground but to be honest, this was the easiest and we're shocked."