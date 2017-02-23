Great Olympics captain Dan Quaye worried about side’s wastefulness

Veteran Great Olympics defender Dan Quaye has bemoaned his side’s inability to kill off games, claiming they are paying dearly for their strikers’ wastefulness in-front of goal.

The wonder club took a two goal lead against Premier League newcomers Elmina Sharks but failed to nail it and ended up drawing 2-2.

“We had lots of chances but we couldn’t score, that is what happens in football, when you get chance and you don’t score, your opponent will punish you for that,” he spoke to pressmen.

“But is all part of the game, we just need to go back and correct our mistakes, we don’t have to commit such mistakes in our next game.

“We really wanted to win today’s game, we had some good chance and we even hit the cross bar as well.”

Great Olympics play guest to debutants Bolga All Stars on Sunday

