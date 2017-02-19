Great Olympics coach Godwin Attram says there were positives in thrashing at AshGold

Great Olympics coach Godwin Attram is drawing positives from his side's 3-1 defeat at AshantiGold in their opening Ghana Premier League match.

The Wonder Club were not in action on the opening weekend due to Bechem United's involvement in Africa.

They played their first match on Saturday at the Len Clay and got embarrassed with striker Hans Kwofie scoring a hat-trick.

But Attram felt his side showed some positives in their colossal defeat.

''It was a good game and we knew that Ashgold will not be easy opponents and they proved it,'' the ex-Ghana striker said in a post-match interview

''Despite the scoreline, I am not disappointed with my boys because they played well. In football once you make some mistakes you get punished and that is basically what happened. But overall they did well.

''This shows that all is not well with the team and we need go back to the drawing board to ensure that we correct our mistakes, especially at the defense before our next game.''

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)