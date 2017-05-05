Great Olympics coach Tom Strand assures fans of relegation survival

Head coach of Great Olympics Tom Markus Strand is confident of helping the side to beat the drop despite their abysmal start to the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

Olympics have woefully failed to replicate the form that saw them swept aside every opponent on their way to winning promotion to the elite division.

The Dade Boys have won just two games out of the fourteen matches played so far and are on the brink of losing their premier league status as they occupy 14th spot on the standings.

But Strand, who took over the team’s rein last month, is struggling to turn their fortunes around, where he is yet to record a victory after three games in charge.

“We still have a lot of games to play in the especially in the second round,” Strand told Starr Sports.

“I just need to build a winsome squad and I am positive that the will stay in the league at the end of the season.”

Olympics face a daunting challenge to end the first round on a high as they host the wounded Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.

Comments

This article has 1 comment(s)