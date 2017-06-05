Great Olympics coach Tom Strand cries foul after "dubious" penalty call in Kotoko stalemate

Coach of Great Olympics Tom Strand has expressed his dissatisfaction with the performance of officials in their 1-1 stalemate with Asante Kotoko in week 17 of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

David Agordome broke the hearts of Porcupine Warriors supporters after powering Great Olympics ahead in the first half of the much-anticipated encounter.

But referee McLord Arhin awarded a late penalty to Asante Kotoko, which was expertly converted by new signing Saddick Adams to the dismay of coach Tom Strand.

“We deserved to pick all the points, the penalty I think was not fair, it was a dubious one," Strand told reporters. “But we had a draw and it is good for us, we will now go and work ahead of our next game.” Great Olympics have jumped out of the drop zone after the appointment of Tom Strand.

