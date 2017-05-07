Great Olympics coach Tom Strand happy to add to Kotoko's misery

Swedish trainer Tom Strand is elated following his side Great Olympics’ stunning 2-0 victory over troubled Asante Kotoko on Saturday.

Olympics, guided by Strand, produced a spirited performance to record their first win in a month and in the process add to Kotoko’s misery.

A goal in each half by Paul Fiatsi and Francis Atsu was all Olympics needed to down the listless Porcupines in Accra.

Fiatsi scored a stunning volley before Atsu added the second in the 77th minute to seal victory.

“I am very happy about the game, how the boys proceeded with the game that is what’s made me happy at the moment,” he said after the game.

“When I was here, I was watching the team in the early rounds, they were playing good football. The team was good. I think I brought a thing or two, developed played but I think the team was divided but now we are unified,’ he added.

Olympics will travel to play Berekum Chelsea in the final game of the first round.

