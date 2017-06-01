Great Olympics coach Tom Strand holds Black Stars coaching job desire

Great Olympics coach Tom Markus Strand has reiterated his desire to coach the Black Stars in future.

Strand, who joined the Dade Boys in the dying embers of the Ghana Premier League first round says he has adequate worth of experience to manage the Black Stars.

“I have what it takes to be a good coach for Ghana and will keep on doing my hard works to earn that position in 2022, Ghana has a lot of fine talents and that has compelled me to be here in the last ten years," Strand told Ztv.

“I would definitely do something good with the Black Stars when I take charge and all will see the stuffs i’m made of."

When quizzed on Kwasi Appiah’s led technical team, the Swedish tactician added, “Obviously Ghana has got it right this time with the kind of backroom staffs Kwasi Appiah has behind him, I believe they will do some great job for mother Ghana.”

The former Medeama SC gaffer has managed to turn the fortunes of Great Olympics after their abysmal start to the campaign by taking them out of the relegation doldrums.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)