Veteran Great Olympics defender Dan Quaye still dreams of Black Stars call-up

Veteran Great Olympics defender Dan Zeim Quaye has set his sights on returning to the Black Stars fold if he is invited.

Quaye, 36, was a member of the Black Stars squad that qualified for the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany.

The guardsman has since failed to earn a call-up into the team, but he still holds the desire to play for the nation if given the opportunity by the technical handlers.

"I am ever ready to play for the Black Stars again, when you look at Egyptian goalkeeper El Hadari even at age 40, he was still playing for the Pharoahs, I am even fortunate that I only record minor injuries," says the ex-Hearts of Oak defender.

