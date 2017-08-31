Great Olympics guru Fred Pappoe satisfied with impressive WAFA stalemate

Management board member of Great Olympics Fred Pappoe has expressed his delight at Olympics goalless draw game with WAFA at the Red Bull Arena on Wednesday.

The Sogakofe-based club have been impregnable at the Red Bull Arena in the ongoing campaign, with giant clubs such as Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko all falling victims at the ground.

But the relegation threatened Dade Boys traveled to Sogakofe in Week 26 of the Ghana Premier League against all odds to pick a point after holding the host to a 0-0 stalemate.

“I was okay with the draw though I had wanted to beat WAFA and grab all the three maximum points at stake,” Pappoe said.

“We came home with a point which is not a mean achievement because any club which comes here loses. Before the game, we told the boys to go and play their hearts out and they also listened and did that.”

He added” “We are going to kill ourselves in the remaining matches to survive in the league just like the way we killed ourselves today.”

Olympics are 15th on the table with 27 points.

